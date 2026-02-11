Source: Facebook

The RCMP finally confirmed what independent media had already reported: the suspect in one of Canada’s worst shootings is a trans-identified male. In a rare piece of good news, police also announced that one child previously counted among the dead is actually alive and in stable condition.

In a long-awaited press conference, the RCMP unveiled more details about the horrific Tumbler Ridge school shooting, confirming the suspect was 18-year-old trans person Jesse VanRootselaar, who began “transitioning” at age 12.