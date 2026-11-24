The RCMP returned documents on the federal clean tech foundation — dubbed by Conservatives as the ‘green slush fund’ — without reviewing them. After nearly two years, investigators found insufficient evidence of a crime.

In a November 20 response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Colin Reynolds, the RCMP confirmed it had collected four batches of electronic records in relation to Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC).

The RCMP’s Sensitive and International Investigations unit collected the documents on August 16, October 30, and December 16, 2024, and March 10, 2025. It returned them to the Office of the Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel on July 16, 2026.

“The Royal Canadian Mounted Police did not review the documents provided by the Office of the Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel in response to the House of Commons’ order, as this could have raised concerns in light of the legal standards that apply to law enforcement, including the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” reads the response.