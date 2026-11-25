The RCMP defended its secretive policing pact with Beijing Tuesday without disclosing agreement-specific safeguards to protect Canadians’ personal information from a Chinese state agency implicated in foreign interference by Canada’s own intelligence service.

Conservative MPs Michael Cooper and Blaine Calkins grilled national security officials during a November 24 parliamentary committee hearing over the memorandum of understanding (MOU) announced during Prime Minister Mark Carney’s January visit to Beijing.

Cooper questioned the government’s decision to partner with China’s Ministry of Public Security, an agency he said was “widely known to have been operating illegal police stations on Canadian soil.”