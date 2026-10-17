Source: X (RCMP New Brunswick)

The RCMP awarded nearly $84 million in Black Hawk helicopter contracts to patrol Canada’s border, but newly released federal records show the aircraft supported operations resulting in only 73 arrests by the national police force.

According to a September 21 response to an order paper question submitted by Conservative MP Rob Morrison, the RCMP awarded 11 contracts worth $83.7 million, including taxes, between January 2025 and May 2026.

The contracts went to Helicopter Transport Services Inc. and Expedition Helicopters Inc., covering up to three aircraft per contract period.

“The Royal Canadian Mounted Police call-up value is considered all-inclusive and includes flight hours, fuel charges, airport landing fees, crew travel and accommodation related to crew rotations, and maintenance support,” the response states.