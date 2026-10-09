Juno News

Juno News

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TLF's avatar
TLF
Oct 10

Speaks more sense in a week than the liberal party in over a decade.

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Thane
Oct 9

Not a fan of quebec or its separatist party. However on this issue, they are bang on! Now if my weathervane, govern-by-the-polls Ontario premier dug frod would grow some scruples, we could join the show and start to be a responsible province.

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