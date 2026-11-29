Source: Unsplash (CDC)

Author: Lee Harding

The Spirit of Math educational program has run for decades with great success. Unfortunately, for most of its history, it has found no place in mainstream education or in public funding. Its story shows that solutions to Canada’s educational malaise do exist; there’s just no room for them in our government-run systems.

Kim Langen developed Spirit of Math based on the work of her father, Charles Ledger, a math teacher in North York, Ontario. He worked with the top third of math students in three grades and made them winners in regional student competitions for 11 straight years. His efforts attracted the attention of The Globe and Mail in the 1980s and early 1990s. He even received one of the Prime Minister’s Awards for teaching in 1994.

Langen, a teacher herself, understood why her father’s colleagues were so impressed with his students.

“They just had the skill sets so that when they learned something new, they learned it so quickly, and they learned how to go deep. They really were a different type of thinker,” Langen recalls.

Ledger’s teaching method emphasized numeracy, drills and the steady development of skills, upon which problem-solving and logic were built. Despite his success, Ledger found his teaching methods increasingly running against the grain.

“It got so difficult for my father to continue doing this program in school because everyone was trying to go this other direction, and he was saying, ‘But that doesn’t work. This works.’”

After Ledger retired, Langen restructured and augmented her father’s program and first ran it after school in her home.

“I knew that it would not exist in the regular school system, and it would just disappear. Such a good program,” she explains.

Spirit of Math instills automaticity and fluency in number facts through drills. From there, it incorporates problem-solving, skills development and collaborative group work.

Today, Spirit of Math has campuses in the Greater Toronto Area and other Canadian cities, including Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. Its curriculum runs from kindergarten through Grade 11.

What happened in Winnipeg illustrates the difficulty of getting successful educational approaches into public schools and keeping them there.

Winnipeg students using the program performed so well that they attracted the attention of teachers. This led the Winnipeg School Division to incorporate the Spirit of Math approach in a pilot project in the spring of 2013.

The school division subsequently adopted the approach and mandated paid training for its teachers. The training takes about 100 hours and involves instruction in math and pedagogy (how to teach).

The partnership with the school division continued through 2017. Drill books developed by the program were incorporated into the classroom. They were so popular that when students discovered Langen was the author, they lined up for her to autograph their books.

Most Winnipeg teachers who participated also thought highly of the program. Yet, according to Langen, the few who did not want mandated participation forced the partnership to end.

“The thing that stopped it was the union, because they said one or two people didn’t want to do this,” Langen recalls. Teachers “wanted to give feedback on how good it was, and the union actually told them, ‘We don’t want to hear how good it is. We want to hear the problems because we want a way to be able to stop this.’”

The program continues independently in Winnipeg, hosted by a church. Teachers who want to work in the program must still complete the training before they can earn money as Spirit of Math teachers.

“We’ve created our own pedagogy course simply because people aren’t coming in with the skills required. And many of our teachers will say, ‘Geez, I wish I was taught that in my bachelor of education,’” Langen says.

Each student in the program attends a 90-minute class once a week for 39 weeks at a cost of roughly $3,400. Parents are encouraged to attend. Children receive homework and are tested on their progress.

Teachers often send their own children to attend the program because they see the excellence of other students who have attended. Langen says that school superintendents and people in Ontario’s Ministry of Education have even put their children in the program.

Why, then, does the program find no place in mainstream education or government funding?

Langen says community partners who have seen the benefits of Spirit of Math have asked the same question. According to Langen, the answer they were given was that teachers don’t want to be told how to teach and that funding and incorporating a program like this would prompt demands from other organizations for similar treatment.

Spirit of Math shows us that successful educational approaches do exist. The real challenge is not to discover what these methods are; it is to get them into schools.

Lee Harding is a research fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. He holds a Master of Public Policy (University of Calgary) and a BA in journalism, with a career spanning major networks, as well as landmark published research on Canadian economic and social policy.

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