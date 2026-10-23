The Property Rights Defence Fund, an advocacy group fighting to defend private property rights in British Columbia, has announced they have received over 30 responses from candidates in the provincial election on their stance on property rights.

The group reached out to every candidate in the election, noting that the only response they received from the governing BC NDP was a land acknowledgement, with all the other candidates refusing to provide comment.

The group singled out OneBC and the Conservative Party of British Columbia for their exceptional support of the group’s platform, noting that the Property Rights Defence Fund received full commitment on all five points of the pledge from OneBC, and three of five of the pledge’s commitments were written into the Conservative platform.

“We are proud to have brought these questions directly to candidates across the province and given voters a clearer record to examine,” Ben Lawton, Executive Director of the Property Rights Defence Fund, said in a statement.

“Our supporters have helped turn concern about property rights into a practical exercise in democratic clarity and accountability. These commitments give the public something concrete to measure after election day.”