Juno News

Juno News

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
3d

No it was Obama getting it that did it. Even he said so, he hadn't done anything. He was black and US President.

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Seldom wrong
1d

Lester B Pearson engineered the resolution of the Suez conflict in 1956 and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1957 - since then many liberals including Lloyd Axeworthy who engineered the Mine Ban Treaty (also known as the Ottawa Treaty) that outlawed anti-personnel landmines has been hoping for a Nobel Prize. There should be a LEBON prize for deconstruction of a country and engineering the collapse of an economy awarded to Mr Carney and the Brookfield Corporation

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