Juno News

Juno News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 7

Gee...

Conman Carney, Canada's very own liar, fake and dangerous fraud of a PM talked out of both sides of his yap yet again.

Of course he did.

His investments are in the US and China with pretty much none in Canada and certainly it appears zero investments in Canadian Steel but it looks like Brookfield does and ... An interesting had done (see below).

A couple of interesting things for you:

Brookfield Corporation holds institutional shares in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSX: ASTL). Denis Turcotte, a Brookfield managing partner and former CEO of Algoma Steel (2002–2008), oversees major strategic holdings for the firm.

Brookfield Capital Partners acted as a major debtor-in-possession (DIP) lender during Stelco's CCAA restructuring process valued at $2 billion in 2017, prior to Stelco's later acquisition by Cleveland-Cliffs.

Scratching your head yet??

Reply
Share
Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 6Edited

So I see Pierre complaining, but I don't know his position - is he protectionist, buy Canada, or free market. Is he anti-USA or okay-USA. Is he pro-immigration or anti-immigration. Does he love our new invaders from India, or is that a problem?

> “Why won’t he put Canadians first with Canadian steel and Canadian projects?

What's the percentage cost difference, can they delivery on time? Is the Pierre saying we should pay extra for buy Canada? I don't understand the philosophy here? He isn't sounding Thatcher like, he's sounding far left?

Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Candice Malcolm · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture