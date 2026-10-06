Source: CPAC

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre questioned the prime minister over his government’s record of increasing federal procurement contracts to the U.S. despite telling Canadians to have their “elbows up” and that his plan involved “building and buying Canadian.”

During Question Period in the House of Commons on Monday, Poilievre grilled Prime Minister Carney about a Toronto Star report that found that Carney’s Liberal government had granted U.S. companies $7.8 billion in Federal Contracts since taking office.

Contracts awarded to American companies were the second-highest among federal procurement, next to Canadian companies, which received $14.9 billion, according to the report.

In the 16 months before Carney took office, the share of federal contract dollars going to American companies rose from one-fifth to nearly a third. Since he’s been Canada’s prime minister, it has risen further.

“The Prime Minister made a big show of promising to ‘buy and build Canadian’, but it was all talk and no results,” Poilievre said. “Why did the prime minister put on a big show of theatrics with elbows up, break his promise, and force Canadian workers to send more of their tax dollars south?”

Carney responded by highlighting federal procurement contracts awarded to Canadian companies.

“This government is putting in place Buy Canada, and with Buy Canada, we have $2 billion invested in General Dynamics in London. We have over $100 billion coming up in summary to be invested in Canada across this country,” Carney said. “The leader of the opposition may have been sleeping, but last week, the government of Alberta, the government of Canada, and Pembina announced the largest pipeline.”

Poilievre pressed Carney further, noting that despite the talk, Carney was still increasing the amount of tax dollars going to American industry at a time when he’s telling Canadians he’s taking on the U.S.

“He promised that he would repatriate production and Canadian purchases to this country. Instead, he’s actually increased the dollar value and the share of federal government purchases that go to the United States of America,” Poilievre said.

“While Canadians are out of a job because tariffs have prevented them from working, this prime minister forces them to send their tax dollars to the same American companies we’re competing with.”

Carney again touted the share of contracts going to Canadian companies.

“While the leader of the opposition is sleeping, this government is acting. I’m going to give him a little geography lesson. Madawinyi Mine, Quebec, shovels in the ground. Contra Girl, Port of Montreal, shovels in the ground. Mackenzie Valley Pipeline, shovels in the ground,” he said. “North Coast Transmission Line, British Columbia. Shovels in the ground. Darlington, which is in Ontario. Shovels in the ground… We are building Canada strong.”

Poilievre quipped back, noting that many of the projects Carney was “taking credit for” were approved before he even became prime minister.

“Soon enough, he’s going to be announcing that he’s granting a permit for the Canadian Pacific Railway,” Poilievre said.

Poilievre also blasted Carney over federal procurement contracts for Chinese steel at a time when Canada’s own steel industry is under economic strain due to U.S. tariffs.

“It took them 10 years to get it going, and those steel workers that thought they might have a hope to supply the bones of that project learned that the prime minister has sold them out and granted a permit for that steel to come from China,” Poilievre said. “Why won’t he put Canadians first with Canadian steel and Canadian projects?”

Carney again touted Canadian projects that did use Canadian steel, without mentioning the foreign procurement contracts.

“15,000 tons of Canadian steel and coastal gas link for LNG2,” Carney said. “LNG2 approved within less than two years from the start of LNG1.”

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