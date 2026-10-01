Juno News

Juno News

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Christine T.'s avatar
Christine T.
Oct 1

I'm sure this is not isolated. This could be a way for the government of any country or other organizations to push their propaganda. As we can see with the latest polls of people trusting China over the United States, if enough propaganda is being pushed out people will be easily manipulated and influenced. We need to think critically about everything we read and check several other sources to see if the information is corroborated.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 2

"A writer calling himself Daniel Robson published articles in several Canadian media outlets, refusing video calls and failing identity checks. Turns out, he wasn’t a real person."

I think there are a lot of those in places like Ottawa, Queen's Park, and Victoria BC and most certainly in the propaganda catastrophe that is referred to as Canada's (bought and paid for) MSM.

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