Source: CPAC (screenshot)

The Pentagon is threatening tougher action over Canada’s military deficiencies, even as Prime Minister Mark Carney says that U.S. President Donald Trump has not raised them with him personally.

“We’re postured to up the ante when we need to,” a senior U.S. defence official told reporters Tuesday, without specifying what further measures Washington might impose.

The warning came after the Pentagon released a blistering fact sheet on Monday accusing Ottawa of putting its own national economic interests before those of the continent as a whole.

“Canada’s defense shortfalls speak for themselves,” the Pentagon said.

Carney downplayed the tensions on Wednesday.