Juno News

Juno News

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Altenna Chedore's avatar
Altenna Chedore
Oct 4

This is how it's done! Congratulations!

I pray school boards everywhere will be filled with candidates such as these. God Bless.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 4

GO PARENTS RIGHTS GROUP...

Go big time.

Lots and lots and lots of luck.

The system(s) need a huge enema to purge that filth that currently infests its bowels.

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