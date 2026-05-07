Source: Palestine Action

Palestine Action Canada has published an interactive target map naming dozens of Canadian institutions and providing what it describes as a manual for direct action against them. The group says the sites are linked to Israel or its military and describes the website as a tool for “Dismantling Complicity in Israeli Apartheid. Maintained to support Palestine Action Global only.”

The “target map” identifies locations in Montreal, Barrie, the Greater Toronto Area, Niagara Falls, Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, Langley, B.C., Halifax and St. John, P.E.I.

The accompanying manual outlines how to organize cells for direct action. “3-5 people [is] an ideal number” for a cell, it states, because “keeping the cell small makes it more secure.” It adds that new cells must submit evidence of their first direct action to a secure email account “to receive further information on potential targets.”