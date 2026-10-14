Ottawa must pay a Christian clerk $5,000 over her COVID vaccine suspension, constituting the latest discrimination ruling tied to Trudeau’s vaccine mandate.

Passport clerk Michelle Tati was suspended for four months after being denied a religious exemption.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Tati, an evangelical Christian since 1988, believed she needed God’s approval before receiving any vaccine.

“God had instructed her to wait for His approval before submitting to any vaccination,” the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board wrote.