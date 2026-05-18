Controversy over state surveillance in Canada is escalating after Public Safety Canada received a Community Note on X for attempting to rebut criticism of Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act.
“Bill C-22 may not formally create new warrant powers, but Part 2 would impose new lawful-access and technical capability obligations, including metadata retention,” reads the note.
“Privacy experts argue this expands the practical surveillance framework if warrant standards remain unchanged.”
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