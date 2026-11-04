Source: X (Mark Carney)

Six months after the group hosted the Prime Minister at a high-profile banquet in Beijing, the Carney government entered into a funding agreement worth nearly $149,000 with a Canada-China trade organization.

According to federal records first reported by Rebel News, Global Affairs Canada has entered into a $148,900 contribution agreement with the Canada China Business Council, effective from July 10, 2026, to May 31, 2027.

The agreement is part of the CanExport Associations (a federal program to promote international trade).