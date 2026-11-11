Canada is sending another $10.57 million to Zambia for four international development projects, including agricultural programs and financial sector training, having already spent more than $210 million on aid to Zambia since 2020.

The largest chunk is $7.5 million over six years for a project called “Prosperity Off the Rails,” which is being delivered by International Development Enterprises, an international development charity. They say the money will support farmers and businesses near the Lobito Corridor.

The strategic trade route connects Angola’s Atlantic coast to mining regions in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. Western governments have backed its development as they work to expand access to copper and other critical minerals.