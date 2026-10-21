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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
5d

Of course they can and they know.

That is much different then the real reality.

It's not that Ottawa can't say IT's THAT THEY WON'T SAY.

Remember...

Like Conman Carney at day's end Ottawa is infested with Political and Bureau-rat weasels.

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East celt's avatar
East celt
6d

Considering the geography, if you reached Canada you almost certainly came from somewhere via various other countries, unless you came from the USA and no one from there needs asylum, except maybe lots of Democrats, but that is a different type of asylum they need.

So, Canada was really the destination, not just a chance crossing as you ran from persecution. I can see the odd political person who manages to get a flight to here and then seek asylum, but to get 150,000 in a year to me just speaks of scam and trying to get in as student, temporary worker, or tourist, stay forever using the system, get lots of taxpayer cash in the meantime, have a bunch of kids which will make you harder to deport in this crazy liberal country and eventually you are here for good.

I'd say 99.9% of applicants are frauds, and again, considering the geography we should accept no asylum claims period. We are being used as dupes and dopes.

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