Juno News

Juno News

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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 7

First of all, a 30-round magazine is a standard magazine, and requiring manufacturers to pin them to 5 rounds doesn't deter criminals from restoring them to their typical capacity. It's just another stupid restriction law-abiding owners have to abide by while criminals continue on their merry way. Secondly, are we surprised? Why would they bother defining it? That would hem in their ability to continually expand it to more and more firearms. The WK180 was never designed to go to war; it was a cheap workaround for the 2020 bans. Mark my words, they'll come after semi-auto shotguns next, then it'll be another joule restriction (aka restricting the maximum effect on target you can have, which is why .50 is now prohibited). This is plainly about disarmament and not safety. If it were about safety, they'd focus on making sure criminals were kept in prison, not out on bail.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 8

This is the definition of the farce that defines Lieberal Governance.

MAKING THINGS UP AS WE GO ALONG ...

... And not in a good way for Canadians ....

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