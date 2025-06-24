Oshawa City Council was poised to vote on a motion that would formally request the federal prosecution service to enforce drug crimes within the city. This move came after years of vandalism, attacks, and other related criminal activity. However, a procedural issue raised by a councillor ultimately led to the motion being defeated before it could be vot…
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