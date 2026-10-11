Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 12

Of course they do leak when it suits them which is interesting since the current liar, fake and fraud of a PM is likely the most secretive PM Canada has ever had and a supreme practitioner of both talking out of both sides of his lying mouth and the "LOOK SQUIRREL" principle.

But interesting on the leaks.

Why do they bother as they already own Canada's PRAVDA MSM.

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Dakota Elliott's avatar
Dakota Elliott
Oct 11

Can't say I'm surprised. It's smart; it forces your opposition to have to contend with an extant public perception without the chance for them to even prepare their own narrative. I'd also argue that it's anti-democratic in that it is a cynical move to undermine the effectiveness of the Loyal opposition.

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