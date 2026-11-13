Source: Unsplash (Tuan 123)

Author: Joseph Quesnel

On October 26, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew stood before Canada’s premiers and First Nations leaders to demand the end of the Indian Act.

Holding up his status card, Kinew said, “It’s time to abolish the Indian Act.” He added, “It’s long overdue that we have a relationship with Indigenous peoples in Canada that reflects who we are as Canadians today.”

The same day, Ottawa announced tweaks to the First Nations Fiscal Management Act to expand the lending authority of the First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA). Federal spokespeople also floated the idea of a future First Nations sovereign wealth fund.

It is a predictable playbook. When the Indian Act comes up, federal strategies default to easing economic symptoms while ignoring the structural problem: the lack of unencumbered title to reserve lands and resources.

Under the Indian Act, reserve lands are held by the Crown for the use and benefit of First Nations. First Nations can use their land, but the underlying legal title generally remains with the Crown.

The consequences are obvious along any commercial highway corridor. If a project off-reserve sits on a $10-million commercial lot, the owner can pledge full fee-simple land title to secure a standard $6-million bank mortgage in about two weeks at prime interest rates.

But step across the property line onto reserve land, and that exact same asset value hits a wall. The Indian Act turns securing capital into a two-year ordeal of federal loan guarantees, complex 49-year or 99-year leaseholds, and endless back-and-forth negotiations with Indigenous Services Canada.

First Nations have built creative economic workarounds to keep moving forward, but they pay a heavy bureaucratic tax. They lose critical momentum to administrative delays, federal oversight, and compounding legal fees to secure capital that off-reserve developers lock down in a phone call. The current system delivers credit without actual land title, artificially suppressing the market value of reserve land.

For decades, federal policy has run on a basic contradiction: expanding commercial credit while keeping statutory land restrictions locked in place.

Section 89(1) of the Indian Act explicitly exempts reserve property from charge, pledge, mortgage, attachment, levy, seizure, distress, or execution by non-First Nation entities. That generally prevents banks from using reserve property as collateral they could seize if a borrower defaults, although certain long-term leasehold interests are exempt.

Lawmakers originally wrote this restriction to prevent historical land loss, but the modern economic result is what economist Hernando de Soto termed “dead capital.” Because market economies depend on borrowing against real estate, blocking fee-simple title forms a massive barrier to economic independence. Ottawa relies on institutional patches to monetize future revenue streams and tax bases without transferring title.

First Nations have nevertheless used these programs to secure substantial financing.

The National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA) and Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) turned an initial federal investment of $240 million into more than 50,000 loans to Indigenous ventures.

That portfolio is worth $3.2 billion and maintains a repayment rate above 95 per cent.

Meanwhile, modern provincial and federal Indigenous loan guarantee programs drive unprecedented levels of Indigenous equity participation in major energy and infrastructure projects across the country. These achievements demonstrate what First Nations can accomplish despite the restrictions on their land.

The Framework Agreement on First Nation Land Management Act allows participating First Nations to bypass land-management sections of the Indian Act by establishing their own local land codes. This gives the local First Nations direct administrative control over their lands and resources.

A KPMG study modelled the long-term impact of just five sample community projects built under this framework. Those five projects alone were projected to generate a net positive return to the Canadian economy of between $270 million and $1.4 billion over their lifetimes. The same study revealed that land transactions, including mortgages, transfers, and permits, are processed up to 35 times faster under a First Nation land-management regime than under standard federal management.

Even with these speed gains, the underlying legal architecture remains a stopgap.

Ultimate title is still anchored in the Crown, so communities face limits on what they can do with the land. Because section 89 generally prevents conventional lenders from taking reserve land itself as mortgage security, financing secured against the land often depends on leasehold interests rather than full ownership.

Commercial banks naturally price in this extra legal risk, demanding higher interest rates, shorter amortization periods, and larger upfront cash reserves than a project down the street would require off reserve.

Moving past the Indian Act means voluntarily transferring full, unencumbered title directly back to First Nations. A voluntary ownership model hands communities clear collective ownership and legal jurisdiction over their home territory.

First Nations would step out of the role of managing Crown land in trust and become true title holders, enabling them to leverage assets directly, strike commercial equity partnerships, and eliminate federal oversight entirely without giving up governance authority or treaty rights. The decision to pursue that ownership must rest with First Nations themselves, not Ottawa.

Trying to expand credit pipelines while withholding the underlying title leaves First Nations under permanent federal wardship. Progress will not come through building increasingly complex webs of financial workarounds. It comes down to trust: giving First Nations clear, voluntary title to their own lands and resources to finally end two and a half centuries of economic paternalism.

Joseph Quesnel is a fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy. A seasoned journalist and policy analyst with over 15 years of experience, he has provided expert testimony to both the Senate and the House of Commons on public policy. He holds a degree in political science and history from McGill University and is completing a Master of Journalism at Carleton University.

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