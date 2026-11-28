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“No one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty or possessions.” — Dr. John Locke, Physician and Philosopher

Author: Dr. Arney Lange

In medicine, accurate diagnosis is impossible once clinical vocabulary is corrupted. If a physician begins calling a malignant tumor “healthy tissue,” a hemorrhage “hydration,” a man a woman, or a waiting list “treatment,” this risks a wrong diagnosis — and a patient will not survive.

Yet across contemporary Canada, that exact semantic corruption has overtaken our political, cultural and legal life.

George Orwell warned in Politics and the English Language that political speech is routinely crafted “to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind.”

In Canada today, everyday English words and foundational constitutional terms have been systematically inverted — twisted away from their plain, universal, common-sense meanings into ideological “newspeak” that obscures accountability, shields state power and erodes true civic equality.

Restoring a healthy, self-governing nation begins by calling things by their true names again.

1. Warping Birthright, Nationhood and Freedom

Consider first how the basic words defining who we are as Canadians have been turned upside down.

In plain English, indigenous simply means born, originating or naturally occurring in a particular place. Anyone born and raised in Squamish, British Columbia, or Ottawa, Ontario, is literally indigenous to that soil. That is why the drafters of Canada’s Constitution Act, 1982 accurately used the term aboriginal for those with ancestry from pre-contact inhabitants of North America.

Yet modern political usage has hijacked “indigenous” as an exclusive term of racial status. It is meant to imply that Canadians whose families have built, farmed and lived here for generations remain foreign “settlers” on the very land of their birth.

This same inversion has reached our national anthem.

When Robert Stanley Weir wrote “our home and native land” in 1908, “native land” meant simply the land of our birth — a unifying civic statement embracing every native-born citizen as an equal heir to the country.

Today, activists and public broadcasters routinely alter the lyric to “our home on native land.” In the process, millions of Canadians are subtly reframed as uninvited guests trespassing on someone else’s property.

Even the word free is quietly being erased. Our anthem celebrates “the true north strong and free,” reflecting the classical liberal truth that national strength flows from individual liberty. Yet recent federal branding has truncated that pairing into “Canada Strong.” This dropping of “and Free” altogether reduces our national greatness to centralized state programs and government power.

Meanwhile, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has inverted three noble English concepts.

True diversity welcomes different opinions. True equality requires opportunity, not social engineering outcomes. Inclusion means impartial fairness for any person. The same democratic rule of law must apply to all citizens.

In bureaucratic practice, DEI enforces ideological conformity, replaces equality of treatment with group-based quotas, and excludes anyone who dissents from state-approved orthodoxy.

2. Disguising Cronyism and Debt as “Capitalism” and “Investment”

The corruption of language is equally pervasive in how Ottawa talks about the economy.

True capitalism — as Adam Smith demonstrated in 1776 and Nobel laureates such as Friedrich Hayek, Milton Friedman and James Buchanan proved in the twentieth century — is a free market of private property, unmanipulated prices and voluntary exchange. Independent businesses answer to consumers and shareholders.

Yet today, political and financial elites like Carney champion “stakeholder capitalism.” As Friedman warned decades ago, when corporate executives and cabinet ministers claim to serve vague “stakeholders” rather than the property owners and voters, they answer to everyone in general and no one in particular.

Strip away the jargon, and “stakeholder capitalism” is simply rebranded mercantilism functioning as crony capitalism. Politicians and giant institutional funds steer subsidies, ESG mandates, and lucrative contracts to favoured insiders at the expense of everyday families.

Similarly, Ottawa no longer admits to spending or borrowing taxpayer money. Every multi-billion-dollar outlay is called an “investment.” Calling a $62.3 billion annual federal deficit — or $60.2 billion spent merely servicing interest on a $1.37-trillion debt — an “investment” is pure fiscal newspeak. It disguises bureaucratic bloat and corporate welfare as wealth creation while mortgaging our children’s future.

Even consent has been distorted.

In common law, “free, prior and informed consent” means voluntary agreement between rightful owners before a transaction. Imported via the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (UNDRIP), that phrase has been transformed into an open-ended political and regulatory veto over public infrastructure and Crown lands.

3. Judicial Newspeak: Inverting Life, Liberty and Property

Nowhere has the inversion of plain English caused deeper structural damage than at the Supreme Court of Canada, where judge-made doctrines have flipped the plain text of the Constitution upside down.

Start with life. Section 7 of the Charter guarantees “the right to life, liberty and security of the person.”

Whatever one’s personal view on doctor-assisted suicide, it defies basic logic to define a constitutional right to life as a right to death.

Yet, in Carter v. Canada (2015), the Supreme Court ruled that Parliament’s Criminal Code ban on assisted suicide violated the “right to life” because some patients might end their lives earlier without some lethal prescription.

I did not sign up to be a doctor to kill people.

If such an exception to murder ought to exist in the criminal code, that decision strictly belongs to an elected, accountable Parliament — not to the insistence of nine judges trying to rewrite the English dictionary from the bench.

Next, consider equality and free expression.

Section 15 promises that “Every individual is equal before and under the law.” Yet judges invented “substantive equality.” This mandates group-based legal preferences over the same standards and expectations for any citizen.

Likewise, in Whatcott (2013), the Supreme Court upheld Human Rights Tribunal censorship. It ruled that truthful statements and factual statistics can be punished as illegal hate speech whenever a tribunal infers their “objective effect” might hurt group feelings. That means even without any proof of harm. Yet we cannot deny empirical reality — facts over feelings. Physicians, scientists, journalists, nor anyone can function without contending with the facts of life.

Finally, look at property title. When collective pre-1846 seasonal land claims failed every established common law test for ownership, judges invented “sui generis” aboriginal title. That is, the courts resorted to Latin to make up a retroactive collective claim over individual Canadians’ private property rights.

At the same time, Canadians living on reserves are locked out of individual title ownership of their property and homes. Reconciliation — restoring harmony through one democratic rule of law for every citizen — has been warped into a permanent race-based and identity-based caste system of legal differences.

The courts are justifying this all by calling the Canadian constitution a “living tree” — but have severed themselves from the very meaning of the original texts of confederation.

John Locke understood, as both a physician and a philosopher, that civil society depends on clear boundaries and honest definitions. You cannot run a healthy hospital when diagnostic terms are inverted. And you cannot sustain a free nation when indigenous, free, capitalism, investment, equality, property and life are twisted to mean their exact opposites.

Canada needs the courage to speak plain English again — to defend one non-sectarian common law, universal individual property rights, free markets and a country that is once again genuinely strong and free.

Dr. Arney Lange is a Canadian physician, health researcher and author.

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