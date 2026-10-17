Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 18

Thank you for this column.

Sad though.

Very sad.

Another sad statement on a sad and failing country.

A country that truly has lost its way.

BIG TIME LOST ITS WAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

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Peter Bruce's avatar
Peter Bruce
Oct 19

So, presumably if the woman offering to share story of personal regret over her earlier decision to abort her child had been 50 metres or more from the abortion clinic location the cop would have had no legal ground for a charge.

Canadians are ethically challenged. It’s okay to harass, threaten, fire and excommunicate people who won’t take a vaccine. But, you put up any resistance to people trying to kill an unborn human? Look out brother - here come dee judge!!!

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