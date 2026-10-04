Juno News

Juno News

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Jennifer House's avatar
Jennifer House
Oct 6

It's too early to say whether oral nicotine pouches are linked to oral cancer. Nicotine reduces saliva production, and there have been other carcinogens found in the pouches (like heavy metals and formaldehyde). Take a quick search on PubMed.

My concern with them is that they are not primarily used as a tobacco cessation product. But when they first came out on the market, they had bright marketing and advertising with all kinds of child-friendly flavours. They're clearly marketing to teens, with big tobacco pivoting, hoping to create new lifelong users of their products. If you have teenagers - or just eyes- this is very clear to see.

"ONPs have qualities (e.g., flavors, marketing claims of "tobacco free") that could increase appeal among youth and young adults, and these products can deliver nicotine at levels sufficient to cause dependence; widespread adoption of ONPs among otherwise nicotine-naive individuals may reduce their net public health benefit." https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39621395/

I'm far from a Liberal supporter, but as a mother of teenagers, I think it's ok to put in some regulations to prevent these companies from being able to market and hook our kids. Increasing avaiaiblity -ok. But the marketing and flavours are too far.

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Daryl Wall's avatar
Daryl Wall
Oct 5

As with almost everything else that spews out of Ottawa's ever widening maw, this has nothing to do with its stated goals. Bill C9 has nothing to do with Children's Safety. The Tanker Ban has nothing to do with ecology. The abortion laws (or lack thereof) and MAiD have NOTHING to do with healthcare. And their tobacco/nicotine policies have nothing to do with people's well being. All of these things are about one thing and one thing only. The exercising of authority. Once a bureaucrat or, worse, a politician gets a little taste of what authority can do to stroke one's ego there is nothing to stop that Leviathan from growing out of control. The OTRU and the U of T have gotten a small taste of how they can slurp at the trough of authority and they are milking it for all it's worth whether it is good for Public Health or not is irrelevant to them. They get to clutch their pearls and purse their lips and inflict a little bit of discomfort on people and, oh, that feels SO GOOD.

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