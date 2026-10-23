Juno News

Juno News

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
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Woke, Progressive, idiots, fools, morons and jokes.

It's what Chow is.

It's what Progressive Toronto is.

It's unfortunately what the majority on the farce that is Toronto City Council are.

Time to fix that Toronto if you can.

At least give it a try.

Starting with Chow and work down from there.

Kick as many as possible to the curb or further.

They are worth less than that which one picks up after one's dog and that which one picks up after one's dog is what Chow and gang have done to Toronto although to be fair it likely started big time with David Miller.

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