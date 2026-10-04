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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 5Edited

Sorry PP but you will have to do a lot better.

Saying basically YES YOU HAVE GRIEVANCES NOW SUCK IT UP AND STAY is not at all a convincing argument to remain in what is currently a very broken and corrupted country.

While that blame can, for the most part, be placed squarely on the shoulders of the dangerous, self-serving and corrupted farce that has been Lieberal Governance for a long time so what.

It is not only Quebec that has taken huge advantage of the wealth and abundance that is Alberta's and which that Province has shared with the entire country.

Worse and it started in 1968 several rather lousy PM's have done their best to trash Alberta at every opportunity while continuing the mantra of SHOW ME THE MONEY.

Not acceptable and as mentioned.

Virtue signalling, warm fuzzy statements are unlikely to cut it this time around.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Oct 4

Great article. Very clear logical style.

So nobody mentions immigration I guess. Deportation would reduce house prices and improve the quality of life - make it more Canada again.

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