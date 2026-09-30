Juno News

Juno News

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Ms Smith's avatar
Ms Smith
Sep 30

It's beyond belief anymore. How people can't see through the words he says to actual actions he does/or does not do is beyond me. Lord help us all.

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Charles White's avatar
Charles White
Sep 30

“I’ve come to realize that our politicians are not just spineless, self-indulgent wimps — and not as bright as they think they are — but they lack a moral compass.”

But they keep being voted in particularly by S. Ontario voters. Apparently, they are ready to hand Carney an increased majority if he calls a snap election. Hence I agree with Ms. Levy’s conclusion,

“Far too many Canadians are so passive, so indifferent and so afraid to make waves; we let our political “leaders” get away with it.”

The voters who put these politicians in get what they voted for good and hard as the old saying goes. Unfortunately, so do the rest of us.

At least, if the polling numbers hold through the B/C election, the voters there are beyond being fooled by Eby again…we can hope.

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