Source: X (Mark Carney)

Not only did he deliver his inane B.S. to US reporters only, but it was to a paper that is known to hate US President Donald Trump.

His lapdogs in the Canadian legacy media were forced to chase their tails, playing catch-up on Carney’s efforts to ramp up the hatred against our allies south of the border.

It was all about keeping his base angry and divided.

The week before, his wife, Diana Fox Carney, was appointed Canada’s first ocean envoy and chair of next year’s Ocean Conference in Halifax.

While great effort was made to tell observers she won’t be paid (at least not directly), there was no indication of how she was selected, what kind of staff she will have or what her expense budget will be

A few days later, at the UN and an OceanEye International Alliance event, Carney pledged $82 million to ocean observation.

The legacy media did not even question the conflict of interest or the details of the job for fear of being isolated and frozen out by the King of Canada.

As they’ve come to learn over the past 18 months, Mark Carney does what he wants, Parliament be damned, and we lowly plebeians had better get used to it.

He feels he doesn’t need to run by Parliament his ego-boosting, Brookfield-enhancing pipe dreams to privatize some of Canada’s airports or to become a member of the EU.

He bans journalists he doesn’t like from his already limited photo ops and, to those allowed into the inner sanctum, refuses to give out information that should be readily available.

He also misrepresents his intentions and inflates his successes repeatedly.

After bringing his gas-guzzling motorcade to Toronto’s Holy Blossom Temple in early June to gaslight Liberal Jews into thinking he has their back, Carney has essentially allowed anti-semitism to fester unchecked all summer to the point where Jews were targeted in Belleville while attending synagogue on Yom Kippur.

If it had not been for the bravery of Belleville cop Jeff Smith — who stopped the gunman—there could have been a slaughter.

Our weak, self-absorbed politicians put out the usual drivel on social media, failing, of course, to recognize or admit they enabled the hate.

I’ve come to realize that our politicians are not just spineless, self-indulgent wimps — and not as bright as they think they are — but they lack a moral compass.

They make decisions based on personal gain or convenience and feel no remorse when their decisions hurt other people.

Our leaders lie and break promises without feeling the least bit guilty about it.

Back when I first covered City Hall in the early 2000s, there were politicians who actually cared to help their constituents and resolve their issues.

They actually believed in accountability and transparency. They didn’t govern by invoking fear or trying to divide constituents.

One was Rob Ford.

Another was the former mayor of Etobicoke, Doug Holyday.

Now we have self-important buffoons who parade around the world pressing the flesh with despots and dictators and their European pals (in Carney’s case); make idiotic pronouncements and boorish remarks about our neighbours to the south (Premier Doug Ford); and dress in costumes and dance their way around Toronto’s viz min community while allowing the Jewish community to be ostracized, harassed and in some cases subjected to violence.

Premier Doug Ford lifted his head long enough from his anti-American rants to declare on Sept. 16 that he was supporting Chow for mayor in October’s election.

After enormous and vociferous backlash, two days later his office declared that he was not endorsing anyone.

For his part, instead of admitting that he misspoke, Ford blamed the media for misconstruing his comments.

That’s what I call accountability.

In actual fact, I suspect to this day that Ford was behind the late-day entry of Chris Alexander into the mayoralty race. He is just that egotistical and would prefer a weak, incompetent, immature mayor over someone with their own mind.

Not that Ford is that bright, considering his outbursts about Trump over the past few months.

The boorish “Kiss my ass” comment of a month ago over the proposed tariffs on cars and trucks didn’t exactly win him brownie points for class or charm.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ford-news-conference-canada-us-trade-war-9.7318104

Besides, responding to Trump’s repeated trolling about Lake America and other items has shown Ford either has no sense of humour or loves the attention or both.

Whatever it is, his photo ops do not help us. Take the tariffs that have just kicked in, which are bound to impact the 90% of Canadian wine shipped south of the border from Ontario.

Despite his constant braggadocio about having a Jewish accountant and a Jewish lawyer, he has counted the numbers and has clearly decided Jews are not a voting bloc that matters.

In other words, his decision to bury his head in the sand about the terrible anti-semitism in Ontario is about power and not doing the right thing.

Chow has made no secret of her disdain for the Jewish community and her love for all things Islamist.

There’s no doubt in my mind that she has given orders to the lazy police to babysit the terrorist sympathizers who still harass Jews and shoot at synagogues, not to police them.

No doubt her puppeteers at the unfortunately named Progress Toronto — many of whom are not fond of Jews — have encouraged her to snub Jewish events and to leave the Jewish community hanging out to dry.

Instead of attending a campaign debate on anti-semitism, she went to a TIFF party downtown.

She even snubbed the Reena Foundation opening of a new building Monday for mentally disabled adults and kids — no doubt figuring it was a Jewish organization.

Had anyone done their homework, they would have found out that Reena serves those of all religious denominations and ethnic backgrounds.

Chow is so childish, so in need of attention, so lacking class, so cowardly, so devoid of judgement, so often inebriated and such a grifter that I doubt she ever had a moral compass.

It is beyond all comprehension how she is in the lead in the municipal election.

I figure those who support her identify with her love of freebies, her hatred of Jews and her affinity towards drug addicts and don’t care about a city that is looking like the third world.

Between the lazy legacy media and the weak-minded who are in denial about what these politicians are doing to ruin our once-fair country, it’s little wonder that our politicians get away with their unethical behaviour.

Far too many Canadians are so passive, so indifferent and so afraid to make waves; we let our political “leaders” get away with it.

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