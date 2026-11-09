Source: Unsplash (@Natilyn_Hx)

Their focus was on how the neutering of Republican President Donald Trump would impact the trade talks and the tariffs (in a positive way).

Most of the comments were childish and highly disconnected from reality.

Premier Doug Ford — thinking this was retribution after getting sucked in by Trump’s trolling and pushing his many sophomoric tactics to fight Trump — couldn’t wait to post that he was ready to do cartwheels over the Blue Wave across the U.S.

Ford, who has been a huge disappointment as Premier, along with various Elbows Up boomers and media with TDS, seemed to assume Trump was already put out to pasture and their troubles would disappear as if by magic.

Former Conservative premier Jason Kenny, in a most delusional way, insisted the Republicans lost over the tariffs.

Well, excuse me, Jason, but I hate to inform you that you and Canadian trade woes were not on the Midterms radar in the slightest.

Why are you so arrogant, or insecure, to think Americans, or the Democrats elected, give a crap about our trade issues and our economy?

Does the Elbows Up crowd, lapsed Conservatives and other Canadians fixated on Trump think that because we are obsessed with him, Americans are obsessed with Canadians?

I’ve got news for the fools thinking the sun will shine over Canada now that Trump has been neutered.

For one thing, he is still president and still has the power to veto the crazy left-wing radicals now in office.

In fact, this particular post struck a chord. The comments are similar to what I’ve been saying since Trump first came to power and subsequently PM Mark Carney.

I continually ask those Canadians with TDS why they are so obsessed with Trump and why they are not paying attention to what Carney is doing to destroy Canada.

All I’ve seen is Carney jet around the world cozying up to despots and dictators, eating gourmet food on his many flights at taxpayers’ expense, rarely attending Parliament, rarely meeting with the media, spending an inordinate amount of money releasing cheesy videos on his so-called accomplishments and shunning a trade deal with the U.S. over politics and his ginormous ego.

In fact, the budget by the man touted as a great economist — unveiled this week — promises $142B in more spending to allegedly lure investment to Canada. In other words, to correct a problem he essentially created by walking away from the trade talks with the United States.

While preaching affordability, he intends to bring in more immigrants than during any year of Liberal rule. I’m not sure how having more immigrants living off handouts or taking away jobs will help the average Canadian.

He also claims he’ll end homelessness in Canada within 10 years, all dutifully reported by the legacy media enjoying government handouts.

Right. Will he wave his special Carney magic wand and make it disappear as if by magic?

I have covered the homeless file since 1999–some 27 years — and all I’ve seen is more money thrown at the problem and the numbers multiplying exponentially.

Apparently, the legacy media let him get off with any hard questions about what the cost will be to become an EU associate—yet another ridiculous Carney wet dream.

So let me be clear: Our troubles in Canada are not because of the Big Bad Orange Man.

He’s improved the economy, closed the border to illegals, job numbers are up, and the U.S. is firing on all cylinders.

No. Our problems stem from 11 years of Liberal rule, crazy DEI policies, unchecked immigration, a stagnant economy, reckless spending, high taxation and red tape, the legacy media manipulation (can we say CBC) and politicians who try to gaslight us (Carney) into thinking he’s there for us.

Whether Democrats or Republicans are in power, Canada will not turn around until lazy Canadians start to think critically, instead of allowing themselves to be so easily manipulated by a highly narcissistic PM (who cares little about them).

Trust me, the newly elected Democrats, particularly those who align with the far-left Democratic Socialist wing of the party, are only interested in pushing their anti-Western (and sadly anti-semitic) values, their radical (trans) ideologies and protecting illegal aliens.

Canada is the furthest thing from their minds.

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