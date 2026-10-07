Source: Unsplash (Levi Meir Clancy)

Foolishly, I posted something publicly on FB two nights ago about adapters being sent for my upcoming trip to Israel, which included a label indicating they could be used in the non-existent state of Palestine.

If I thought antisemitism had permeated everything prior to my post, I was disgusted with the reaction of those whose Jew hatred is right out in the open now, vile and with no holds barred.

I suspect there were plenty who have kept themselves in check but always resented my community. Since the atrocities of Oct. 7, 2023, they feel they have license to display their Jew hatred without recrimination, thanks to our universities, our politicians and the strength of pro-Islam organizations who try to silence anyone who dares fight back by claiming they are Islamophobic, a word that turns politicians’ spines to jelly.

Antisemitism — dressed in the guise of concern for the Palestinians — has permeated medical associations and other such licensing bodies; all of our Canadian universities; our school boards; and, of course, our political parties.

Following my FB post, I got several messages telling me to kill myself, calling me a pig and expressing hope that my beautiful little dogs be killed.

With the atrocities of Oct. 7 now three years behind us and Israel technically in a ceasefire (while fragile) with Lebanon and Gaza, the war of rabid hatred targeting Zionists — and Jews — continues to rage non-stop.

The biggest casualty has been the truth about what Israel did in Gaza, about the Jewish state and most especially claims that Zionists and Jews are different.

Long forgotten by the haters, or deliberately ignored, is what happened on Oct. 7 three years ago when Hamas broke into Israel from Gaza and raped (not just women), tortured, murdered and burned alive 1,200 innocent Israeli civilians on kibbutzim in the south and at the Nova music festival.

Some 251 were taken hostage into the tunnels of Gaza; 168 returned, some after being starved and abused for more than 500 days. The remaining ones didn’t make it or were shot in cold blood, like Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

It has been estimated that, given the population of Israel (10M), that would be the equivalent of 40,000 Americans killed in a single day.

I firmly believe that there was a propaganda plan in place prior to the atrocities on Oct. 7.

How else would pro-Palestine protesters be at the ready with signs on October 8 in New York’s Times Square calling out Israel for a non-existent genocide?

On social media, the lies began immediately, with pro-terrorist sympathizers in Canada denying there were rapes and burnings of innocent Israelis.

Shortly after, the “genocide” lies began, weeks before Israel had gone into Gaza to fight back.

People who are easily indoctrinated or want to hate repeat the same lies over and over again. Many of us have lost friends we thought were sources of support but have spouted the same lies over the past three years.

That genocide lie continues to this day. The systematic killing of six million Jews during the Holocaust was a genocide — that is, the killing of part of an ethnic group with an attempt to destroy them.

People are so ignorant. If the IDF wanted to annihilate Palestinians, they would have. They have the technology to do it in a day.

They wouldn’t be giving their opponents food or dropping leaflets in areas they intend to target to try to get the civilians to leave.

After Oct. 7, the Jew haters made certain to say they had an issue with Israel and not Jews in the diaspora.

But that quickly morphed into hatred towards Zionists — using the word Zio and variations of that like baby-killing Zio — which is code for Jews.

What Jews in North America and Europe have to do with the policies of Israel is beyond me.

In Canada, schools and synagogues have been targeted — including my own, which was shot up with 20 bullets in March. Jews wearing kippahs or Jewish stars are harassed and assaulted unprovoked on the streets of our major urban centres.

It has ramped up so much that there was nearly a massacre at a small synagogue in Belleville on the holiest day of the Jewish New Year — if not for a brave cop, who stopped the shooter.

In Toronto, a loud group of Jew haters — the usual pro-Islamist suspects — harassed Jews as they were trying to enter a special Yom Kippur service at the Meridien Centre in Toronto.

On Oct. 7, several campuses will allow events celebrating the “martyrs” who killed Israelis. The administrators have used the right to “free expression” as an excuse to allow this hatred to occur. The UofT event was cancelled over concerns about security. The administrators couldn’t bring themselves to say the whole idea was wrong.

But this has all been enabled by our politicians.

PM Mark Carney and his foreign minister Anita Anand have repeatedly, and I believe deliberately, singled out Israel for alleged transgressions while ignoring the many human rights abuses of China, Russia and the Muslim countries they so love to visit.

Oops, I forgot. China and Qatar are our best friends now.

Premier Doug Ford has buried his head in the sand, more concerned about pandering to the numbers of Islamists in Ontario and his Muslim son-in-law.

What can I say about Mayor Olivia Chow that I haven’t said before?

For the past three years, she has made it her business to ignore the violence against Jews and to snub the Jewish community as much as possible. I believe she takes her direction from the Jew haters at Progress Toronto and even in her own office, as well as her deputy mayor, Ausma Malik, who certainly is no friend to the Jews.

Her negligence has sent a clear message to the police to engage in two-tier policing. Over the past three years, we’ve seen police stand with their arms crossed doing nothing, as Jews get harassed on the streets of Toronto. Arrests have been few and far between, and those who are arrested more often than not have their charges thrown out of court.

The ultimate in Jew hatred is the social media response to the near midair disaster of the flydubai flight a week ago. I lost count of how many crazies called the horrific near-crash a “false flag” — even posting videos trying to prove their theories.

It seems they couldn’t handle that Jews acted courageously, quickly and smartly to save 170 lives.

We in the Canadian Jewish community have realized that we can no longer rely on anyone — not the police, not politicians, not many of the non-Jews we thought had our backs.

It is a sad statement, but at the moment, haters want to blame all the ills of the world on Jews.

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