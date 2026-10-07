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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 8Edited

Sadly I'm afraid that courtesy of too many (perhaps all) virtue signalling chicken sh*t politicians or worse some anti-Semite politicians (as recent support for some by Conman Carney might appear to indicate) I am afraid that it is more then likely that what is left of Canada has been allowed to go too far down that rabbit hole for much, if any chance of recovery from the abomination of antisemitism that has taken it over in way too many places.

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Dan Macdonald's avatar
Dan Macdonald
Oct 8

As a Canadian I am disgusted but not surprised by Carney the liberal party, Doug ford and Olivia chow, all of who I am now sure would throw their first born under a bus if they though it would get them a few votes. These are despicable human beings that are continually letting our proud Jewish community to be attacked, shot at and violently harassed by a bunch of gutless thugs. A lot of times the police stand by and do nothing. At one protest the Toronto police where even bringing the vile thugs coffee.

Everyone of these politicians will come out with a toothless speeches and saying how this must stop. But take no concrete steps to see that it is not tolerated and stopped. I really thought Canada was above allowing this to happen to our fellow citizens.

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