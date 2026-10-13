Source: Wikimedia Commons

A poll released by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation on Tuesday shows that 68 per cent of Ontarians prefer cuts to government spending, while only 13 per cent said they want higher taxes in order to deal with the provincial government’s debt.

The Leger poll asked a statistically weighted group of 1,000 Ontario adult residents from October 2nd to October 4th if they’d prefer the government cut spending or raise taxes to reduce government debt and interest charges.

According to the pollster, a comparable probability sample of the same size yields a margin of error no greater than 3.1 per cent 19 times out of 20.