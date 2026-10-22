Source: Pexels (Marwen Larafa)

Leaders of two major teachers’ unions in Ontario are scheduled to share the stage with far-left activists involved in agitating France’s youth. Some of those groups have been accused of being funded by the Chinese Communist Party and Hamas.

The October 30 opening rally at Toronto Metropolitan University’s Student Centre will feature Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario president Dave Mastin and Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation vice-president Sherry-Ann Bowen-Gordon.

The rally opens the Spring Socialist Network’s three-day Red October conferences to strategize on building “working-class unity and power” and “combat the reactionary right.” Sessions include “revolutionary” organizing, anti-capitalism, the “radical roots” of educators, and “settler colonialism,” among other topics.

Parents may be shocked to learn that many of the groups joining the Red October event can be traced to the ongoing youth revolt in France that spread to other European countries, which analysts estimate has cost nearly a billion Euros in damages to date.