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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
2d

It's not going to happen.

Doug Fraud is a CINO (aka Lieberal in Conservative clothing).

He can't bring himself to do the right thing.

His father's company survived because it had good management.

Guess Premier Fraud had little to nothing to do with that.

He's good though at taking care of himself and his cronies while calling it good for all.

If that sounds like something Conman Carney does daily it should and more evidence that Doug Fraud is a Liberal.

OntArWeOwe although it has few options as the actual Liberals and NDP are far worse does have a choice in the New Blue Party which grows in support with each election but sadly the voters of OntArWeOwe continue to do to OntArWeOwe what they are doing to the rest of ScamAda under the Lieberals.

Fraud makes the Premiers he replaced look like rank amateurs when it comes to incompetence and failure to budget and is certainly in first place when it comes to FOOT IN MOUTH disease.

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Transformative Outlook's avatar
Transformative Outlook
3d

Ford is far worse than former predecessors, Rae, McGuinty and Kathleen the panda hugger.

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