The York Region District School Board is collecting students’ racial, ethnic and religious data as part of a review of its gifted education screening process.

The information will be used to audit gifted education test scores and inform decisions about the board’s system-wide gifted screening process. The YRDSB Research Services team will match students’ Canadian Cognitive Abilities Test (CCAT) test scores with identity information provided through a survey.

The survey asks parents to identify their child’s Indigenous status, identity, religious, and ethnic or cultural origins, although these are said to be qualifying factors. The board says the information is being collected to audit their new Naglieri test, which the developers claim is designed to reduce cultural and language bias despite selecting on just that.