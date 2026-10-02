Source: Academy of Learning, aoltoronto.com

Provincial inspectors questioned whether students at three career college locations were completing their own coursework, according to court records reported Friday by The Canadian Press.

Some student accounts from three Academy of Learning locations showed entire courses completed in a day. In one case, a final exam took six minutes. Inspectors also reported speaking with students who could not identify their school, program or courses.

About 14,800 students at the three locations received more than $219 million in Ontario Student Assistance Program grants in 2024–25, according to government data.

The Academy of Learning’s Bay Street, Brampton East, and North York branches’ OSAP eligibility was cut off, prompting a court challenge. The schools deny many of the allegations and say they have strengthened identity checks and monitoring.

These revelations add to recurring problems in Ontario’s private career college sector.

Students at Mississauga’s BizTech College reported spending nearly a year studying cardiac sonography, only to become ineligible to write their qualifying exams when the program lost accreditation. Some said their OSAP grants were then converted into loans they had to repay.

The college later lost its registration in January 2026 after failing to provide required student refunds following Ontario’s revocation of its diagnostic medical sonography program approval.

The truck training sector has had its own problems, although they are not currently eligible for OSAP funding.

A provincial auditor general’s report on truck driving training released in May found that two private career colleges had only delivered “59.5 and 81 hours of the required 103.5 hours of training.” Some students were not taught essential skills, including emergency stopping and reversing.

They found that one-quarter of registered colleges offering entry-level truck training had never been inspected at all and that three registered colleges had falsified or altered student training records.

Ontario revoked City Truck & Forklift Driving School’s registration in April 2023 for using unqualified instructors at unapproved training locations with trucks that were not properly insured.

A revocation notice was also sent to Revolution Truck Training Academy in August for graduating several students who had not received the mandatory training hours.

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