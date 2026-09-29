Juno News

Juno News

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Ted Kuntz's avatar
Ted Kuntz
Sep 30

Kudos to One BC. They are putting their values ahead of politics. Delighted to see this.

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
Sep 30

Good stuff. I enjoy Mr. Claypool's youtube too. Him and Brian Lilley.

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