The Carney Liberals are pressing ahead with higher industrial carbon taxes, insisting the policy is good for business. Meanwhile, oil and gas executives warn it discourages investment and erodes Canada’s competitiveness.

On Parliament Hill on Tuesday, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin defended the policy amid questions about the government’s climate agenda and Ontario’s auto sector.

“We have a strong industrial carbon price. We are continuing to work to strengthen it, and we will do that work because it’s not only good for the environment, but it’s also really good for our industry,” said Dabrusin.

Asked why Ottawa was willing to ease climate policies to support Alberta’s oil industry but not Ontario’s struggling auto sector, Dabrusin rejected suggestions that the government was rolling back its climate agenda.

“We are strengthening the industrial carbon price. We’re making it a workable industrial carbon price,” she said.