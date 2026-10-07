Juno News

Juno News

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Canadasceptic's avatar
Canadasceptic
Oct 8

It starts with "keffiyeh-try-ons" and pretty soon it's "wear your hijab to school day" every day. Historical revisionism is their specialty and with useful idiots erasing Canadian history and playing dumb (they don't really have to play) whenever a church is burned to the ground, it'll soon be considered incitement to even suggest Canada was ever a Christian country. Our schools are indoctrinating the next generation of jihadis and it won't just be Jews in their crosshairs.

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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 8

YES....

You can throw up now ...

... And after that ...

FIX THIS farce.

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