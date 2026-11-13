For 20 years, Nova Scotia hunters have been helping feed families who rely on food banks, donating meat from their own harvests.

Now the province is announcing a provincial grant to support Hunters Helping the Hungry, putting $30,000 toward an initiative that hunters have kept going free of charge up to this point.

This year alone, the charity is expected to provide approximately 1,200 kilograms of meat, enough for an estimated 12,000 servings.

The funding will cover processing costs for deer harvested during Truro’s controlled urban hunt, which is now in its fifth year.