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Caitlin's avatar
Caitlin
Oct 10

"Like the Supreme Court’s 2023 decision, Friday’s ruling was a constitutional reference opinion rather than a judgment formally striking down the legislation."

Forgive me for my both my cynicism and education in plain English, as opposed to legal-speak, but what exactly does this now mean?

I have read this twice. It seems Canada's courts are really good at spending money and time "ruling" that we need another "ruling".

So while I'm delighted at this finding by Alberta's highest court, that's all it is: a finding. An opinion.

This country, holy crap, it will be amazing what's left of it by 2030.

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Kevin
Oct 10

On Oct 10th I checked CTV national news website, no reports on this very important constitutional ruling. The first line in CBC news website "The Alberta Court of Appeal has ruled the federal government's Impact Assessment Act is still unconstitutional." When I asked my very left leaning in-laws from BC what this ruling is related to, they had not idea. Thanks CBC for reporting. Only at the end of the CBC news website story does CBC briefly explain the no more pipelines law implications.

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