Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s government has introduced legislation to redraw provincial electoral boundaries and add ridings to address Alberta’s growing population ahead of the 2027 election, triggering accusations of gerrymandering from opponents and a promised court challenge from the opposition NDP.

Justice Minister Mickey Amery tabled Bill 40, the Electoral Divisions Act, on Monday, seeking to implement a new electoral map that would reshape ridings in Calgary and Lethbridge.

The changes would increase the size of the Alberta legislature from 87 to 91 seats and merge some urban neighbourhoods with surrounding rural areas. This comes following Smith’s rejection of a proposal that would see two rural ridings removed.