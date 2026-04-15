Nearly all of British Columbia is tied up in competing Indigenous land claims, with just 5% of the province covered by settled treaties. A Juno News review found roughly 80% of B.C.’s land base is currently under active claims in courts or negotiations, while some First Nations argue as much as 95% remains unceded.

The province spans roughly 944,735 square kilometres and is home to 203 First Nations in British Columbia. A Juno News review of active Indigenous land claims found that a vast majority of the British Columbia land base is currently tied to active claims moving through courts or the B.C. Treaty Commission process, large-scale title litigation and government-to-government negotiations.