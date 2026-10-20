Source: Elections Alberta

With a quarter of voting areas reporting results for the Alberta referendum, nearly a quarter of the votes have gone toward having a referendum to separate from Canada, while early reporting shows a clear lead on questions related to immigration autonomy.

Voting results are still coming in for the Alberta referendum, but according to Elections Alberta, a clear majority of Albertans have decided not to have a referendum to separate from the Canadian confederation.

Before the election, Polymarket, a popular prediction market, showed that 1–2 per cent were confident in Alberta ultimately pursuing the path to independence. At the time of writing, this now sits at 4 per cent.

This data is brought to you in partnership with Polymarket.

At the same time, Albertans are calling for more autonomy over immigration intake, reducing newcomer levels, restricting social services for non-citizens and non-permanent residents, and other restrictions on temporary migration, with each of these positions taking the lead in the polls.