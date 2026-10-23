Source: Unsplash (Element5 Digital)

A confrontation captured on video centres on allegations that an NDP volunteer brought people without identification to a B.C. polling station and told them to vote for the party.

During the argument, a speaker claims that approximately 40 people arrived on an addiction treatment centre bus.

“When I asked them what they were talking about during their meeting, they said, ‘we’re voting NDP,’” one speaker says.

“They’ve already told me he’s telling them to vote for NDP, which is illegal. You can’t be waiting at an election booth telling people who they should vote for, especially if they don’t have IDs.”