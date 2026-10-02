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Andree's avatar
Andree
Oct 3

According to what is happening/has happened in many countries in Europe, the increasing Muslim population does not integrate well if at all, and of course as their number grows they will get involved in politics as does every other immigrant population. That mass Muslim immigration was of course encouraged by the Globalists and their multicultural policies (divide to conquer). Muammar Khaddafi is said to have remarked that Muslims did not have to win a war in Europe, they would conquer through immigration. Islam is not only a religion, it is also a political and cultural system. Not so long ago Ontario considered including Sharia law in civil matters, and the most vocal opponents were Muslim women. Europe wants to repatriate its Muslim population. Where do you think they'll send them to? Mark Carney wants us closer to the EU and now wants to increase mass immigration. He has said that Muslim values are Canadian values. Is 1+1+1 still equal 3?

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Charles White's avatar
Charles White
Oct 2

Is this just putting sprinkles on the icing on the cake? Canada already has the Liberals and NDP in thrall to islamism. The CINO premier of Ontario stated temporary visa holders should not be expelled when visas expire. Carney has stated mass migration will resume and there is only one religion that has benefited from mass migration so far, islam. Toronto politicians have succumbed. Montreal well on the way. It seems we are pretty much there.

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