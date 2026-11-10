Source: YouTube (edited with AI)

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner fired back at a CTV host who brought up a significantly smaller surge in temporary foreign workers under Stephen Harper, demanding to know why he was scrutinizing the Conservative government from well over a decade ago instead of Mark Carney.

The spat happened on the November 6 broadcast of Power Play, when host Michael Couture confronted Rempel Garner about the increase between 2006 and 2013 when faced with Carney’s record immigration proposal.

Couture asked whether former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservatives contributed to Canada’s reliance on temporary foreign workers amid housing and job pressures criticized by Rempel Garner.

“Dude, 2006 called,” Rempel Garner shot back. “Why are you guys asking me about 2006?”