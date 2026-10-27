Andrew Wood won the Halton District School Board trustee seat for Milton Wards 1 and 2 in a decisive 83 per cent victory, defeating Khadiga Metwally by 10,792 votes and a nearly five-to-one margin.

Wood told Juno News his candidacy represented an effort to give Milton families an alternative and restore stability to a board he feared could become consumed by controversy.

“It really was about giving our community a choice, and there wasn’t going to be one,” Wood said. “I think that the HDSB board would be very distracted for a long time because of the publicity around this. And I hope my candidacy can bring some order to that.”

“The truth matters,” he said. “I think when you put yourself in a position for a public role, then you owe the public the truth.”