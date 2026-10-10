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William Stewart's avatar
William Stewart
Oct 11

Excellent article.

Thank you.

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Robert craigen's avatar
Robert craigen
Oct 11

Much is written about how the "Truth" in this Truth & Reconcilliaion process is not genuine truth. I often make the point that its "Reconcilliation" is not reconcilliation either.

Reconcilliation is a high aspiration. It refers to a process that moves from grievance and injury to buried hatchets, forgiven debts and restored trust.

Even if we grant the grand narratives about "cultural genocide" in the long IRS affair, there remains the question of what our nation is to do with such a history. We are told, with the truth known we must boldly step toward reconcilliation.

With "land acknowledgements"

With perpectual renaming of roads, cities, schools and institutions?

With the criminalization of dissent or of even questioning the core narrative?

With continual school projects and lessons recalling and magnifying evil, and casting the sins of the past upon the heads of small impressionable children, generation after generation?

With endless programming blaming evils done by long-dead ancestors upon those of certain ethnic and racial groups on members of those groups purely by dint of their origin in said racial or ethnic groups?

I will sometimes recite what we are doing in our larger society's "efforts toward reconcilliation" and ask "Does this look like a process designed to attain reconcilliation, or does it look like a process designed to perpetuate grievance?"

Perpetual grievance is about as close to a polar opposite to reconcilliation as it is possible to conceive, and the perpetuation of grievance is not a reconcilliation process.

I don't think the "Truth" of the Res Schools narrative is truth. And I don't think its "Reconcilliation" is in fact reconcilliation -- it is the very opposite thing.

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