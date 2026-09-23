Last updated September 24, 2026
As previously reported, Premier David Eby called a snap election just days after the BC Conservative Party’s former leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay resigned following a wave of departures and ejections from the party, with the party then appointing Lorne Doerkson as its new inte…
Here are the MLAs who have left and rejoined the BC Conservative party
With the Conservatives forced into a snap election, here are all the MLAs who have rejoined and been invited back to the BC Conservative Party since Lorne Doerkson took the helm.
Last updated September 24, 2026