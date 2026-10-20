Source: Facebook (Jason Stephan)

Red Deer-South UCP MLA Jason Stephan is bowing out of provincial politics after breaking ranks with Premier Danielle Smith on Alberta’s independence referendum, taking a parting shot at Canada’s economic performance and political divisions.

Stephan confirmed his decision in an October 19 letter to constituents, saying he would have served more than eight years by the next provincial election.

“By such time, I will have served as MLA for over 8 years. It is time to step back. I will not be seeking re-election,” he wrote.

First elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, Stephan survived a recall petition in February that gathered just 4,255 of the 14,508 required signatures.